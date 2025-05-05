Arjun Ashokan’s role in 'Thudarum' came as a surprise to audiences. His brief appearance alongside Mohanlal sparked laughter in theatres and quickly became a memorable moment in the film.

Now, Arjun has opened up about why he accepted the role. The actor revealed that it had always been a dream of his to share the screen with Mohanlal — even if it was just for a single scene.

“When I got the call for the film, they asked if it was okay even if there were only one or two lines, or just a single shot. I said, ‘No problem, it’s with Lalettan, right?’ I had never acted with him before, so it was a dream of mine. I didn’t think twice after that,” Arjun said.

Reflecting on the experience, he added, “It was amazing. Just think about who I got to act with. I had never had the opportunity to be in the same frame as Lalettan before. So when the chance came, I didn’t want to miss it, I jumped right in. I really hope I get to do a full-length role with him someday.”