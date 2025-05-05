Veteran actress Sheela stated that Basil Joseph is the only actor she has ever wished to meet in person. Expressing deep admiration for him, she shared that she has watched all of Basil’s films, from his debut to 'Ponman', multiple times. She described him as the 'apple of the eye' of Malayalam cinema.

Sheela made these remarks while presenting Basil with the 'Man of the Year' award in the Malayalam category at the JFW Movie Awards

“Basil Joseph is one of the most beloved figures in Malayalam cinema. He’s like the beloved child in every household. Everyone sees him as one of their own. I’ve watched all his films, from his first to 'Ponman', at least twice,” Sheela said.

Referring to a particular moment in 'Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil', she added, “There’s a scene where Prithviraj and Basil are sitting and drinking together. My God, what an incredible performance! I watched that scene two or three times. He should continue acting in many more films.”

Sheela also revealed that she has never before wanted to meet any actor in real life, and that Basil is the first person she has ever felt that way about.

In response, a visibly emotional Basil Joseph said he had been planning to say many things, but after hearing Sheela’s heartfelt words, he forgot everything. “Someone like Sheela ma'am didn’t have to say such things about me. I feel truly honoured and happy,” he said.