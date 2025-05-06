This year’s Met Gala spotlighted a powerful theme: 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style'. With a deep dive into the rich tapestry of Black fashion, the exhibit traced its journey from the 18th century to today's bold expressions. Amid the sea of international celebrities, several Indian stars made a striking impression, blending tradition, innovation, and cultural pride on one of fashion’s most prestigious stages.

Among the standout moments of the evening was Shah Rukh Khan’s historic debut. The Bollywood icon made waves as the first Indian male actor to attend the Met Gala. Dressed head-to-toe in a sleek black ensemble by Sabyasachi, he channelled regal energy with a striking tiger sceptre in hand, blending elegance with symbolism in a look that echoed the aura of a modern-day Maharaja.

Shah Rukh Khan. Photo: Getty images via AFP

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, no stranger to the Met steps, returned with husband Nick Jonas in a statement-making appearance. Hand in hand, the couple embodied star power, but it was Priyanka’s avant-garde polka dot suit-dress that truly stole the spotlight. Designed by Balmain’s Olivier Rousteing, the tailored look fused high fashion with playful sophistication.

Priyanka Chopra. Photo: Getty images via AFP

Bringing a distinct cultural identity to the event, Diljit Dosanjh made a powerful statement in traditional Punjabi attire. Styled by Prabal Gurung, Diljit wore a kurta and tehmat, paired with a turban, celebrating his Sikh heritage with pride. The outfit merged timeless elements of royalty with a contemporary twist, drawing admiration for its authenticity and presence.

Kiara Advani, dressed by Gaurav Gupta, brought softness and strength to the blue carpet. Draped in custom couture, she radiated both elegance and empowerment. With a serene poise and a visible glow of impending motherhood, Kiara offered a gentle yet powerful take on femininity in fashion.