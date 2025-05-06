Mollywood actor Unni Mukundan who earned pan-Indian fame with his performance in 'Marco' is all set to turn director. The film will be from the superhero genre and will be produced by Sree Gokulam Movies. Director Midhun Manuel Thomas, who has also helmed several hit films, will be the film's scriptwriter.

Unni penned a lengthy post on Instagram in which he made the announcement. He added that he would start working on this superhero film after he finishes his commitments in Telugu. Posting a picture of himself in front of a number of toys, neatly stacked on shelves, Unni Mukundan wrote, "The kid in me grew up believing in legends. Drawn to stories of courage, sacrifice, and magic. I found my heroes not just in books, movies, folk stories, and tiny action figures but also in my dreams.

"Growing up in the era of superheroes, often dismissed as mythical, make-believe, or too far-fetched. I ended up being a thorough daydreamer. For me, these superheroes were hope in motion. They made me feel heroic. Their act of heroism mirrored in my dreams.

"That kid, never really grew up. And more importantly, he never gave up dreaming. Today, he takes a quiet, proud step forward, to tell a story, he’s carried in his heart for years. Yep, I’m directing my first feature film. A superhero story. One that’s my own.

"It’s a dream taking shape — built with love, wonder, and everything that once made me look up at the sky and believe that the sky isn’t the limit. Produced by : Sree Gokulam Movies. Gokulam Gopalan Sir. Co-Producers: V. C. Praveen, Baiju Gopalan. Executive Producer: Krishnettan. Script: Maverick Midhun Manuel Thomas

"Rest I’ll keep you posted. Shoot begins next year. Pre-production going on. I’ll finish my Telugu commitment and start working on this Malayalam film which will come in all Prominent Indian Languages. Keep me in your prayers. Dream On. UM," he concluded.