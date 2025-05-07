Popular television serial actor Vishnuprasad who was undergoing treatment for severe liver disease recently passed away. His sister Vishnupriya has now shared a heartbreaking note on her social media page. She said her brother’s demise had caused inexplicable pain and that the actor had been fighting the disease for some time. Although Vishnu fought hard to stay alive for his daughters, fate snatched him away.

“I am writing this in memory of my beloved brother, my Kannan. His demise on the morning of May 2, 2025 has caused inexplicable pain. He fought courageously for months to come back to life for his two beautiful daughters. His strength, courage, and love had never faltered. I thank you all for supporting him, his family, and me in this difficult journey. Your prayers and kind words have been incredibly valuable. It is impossible to measure the loss that his death has caused to our family. I request all of you to include his two daughters in your prayers.

You should pray that he can sleep peacefully in heaven along with our parents. The wounds of losing my parents aren’t healed yet – now, his death has caused another deep wound in my heart.

It was my Kannan who gave me strength when I became alone in my life. His messages in the morning, calls, his unending love, our little fights, and our precious moments together – I will miss him so much.

I still type a ‘Good Morning’ message for him on my phone. I remember that he was no longer there when I picked up my phone to share our beautiful memories with our amma and acha. Now, those moments remain only in my heart.

I thank everyone who supported, loved, and prayed for my brother. Please continue to remember him and his family in your prayers. I will always be grateful to you. Thank you,” wrote Vishnupriya.

Vishnuprasad had passed away after fighting severe liver disease. He had been undergoing treatment for months and his daughter was willing to donate liver. Vishnu Prasad is the son of the late P N Radhakrishnan and Shanta who are no more. He is survived by wife Kavitha and daughters Abirami and Ananyaka.