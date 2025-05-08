Amala Paul recently revealed that she never disclosed her identity as an actress to Jagat during the early stages of their relationship. Speaking after winning the Critics' Award for Best Actress at the JFW Movie Awards, she shared intimate details about how their bond unfolded away from the spotlight.

'Jagat and I met in Goa,' she said. 'Though he's Gujarati, he was settled there. I told him I was from Kerala, but he wasn't someone who watched many South Indian films.'

She explained that during their courtship, she kept her career under wraps. 'I didn’t tell him I was an actress. I gave him access to a private Instagram account. Later, I found out I was pregnant, and we got married soon after.'

It was only during her pregnancy that Jagat began exploring her work. 'While I was at home expecting our child, he started watching my films one by one. He enjoys watching award shows, so seeing me receive awards, walk the red carpet, and speak on stage really astonished him.'

Amala recalled a particular moment when Jagat, curious and impressed, asked her, 'When can I watch one of these red carpet events live?' She added, 'At that point, I honestly had no idea. Even 'Level Cross' hadn't been released. But I just said, "It will happen very soon." And now, here we are.'

She concluded by expressing gratitude: 'I thank God for this moment. I'm also incredibly thankful to Arfaz Ayub, the director of 'Level Cross'. He’s still running tirelessly for the film. Shooting it came with its share of challenges, but it's all been worth it.'