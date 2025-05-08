Actor Anson Paul has tied the knot in a simple and intimate ceremony at the Thiruvananthapuram Register Office, attended by close family members and friends. The bride, Nidhi Ann, hails from Tiruvalla. Nidhi, who had been living in the UK, is now running her own successful business in Kerala.

Anson has been receiving praise for keeping the most important day of his life understated and private. Many have admired his decision to celebrate the occasion in such a humble manner.

He made his acting debut in 2013 with the lead role in the Malayalam film 'KQ'. In 2015, he played a key character in the movie 'Su Su Sudhi Vathmeekam'. His acting prowess was further recognised when he made his Tamil film debut in 2016 with 'Remo'.

Since then, Anson has delivered strong performances in several notable films, including 'Abrahaminte Santhathikal', 'Aadu 2', 'Solo', and 'Rahel Makan Kora' and 'Marco'.