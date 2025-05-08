The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has sought a probe into the death of a junior artist who was part of the upcoming film 'Kantara: Chapter 1'. The association expressed sorrow over the death of the junior artist on X, urging the Karnataka Chief Minister to 'thoroughly investigate the claim of drowning'.

As per PTI, the police in Karnataka registered a case of unnatural death at the Kollur police station. The deceased, identified as MF Kapil, reportedly drowned in the Souparnika river near Kollur in Kundapur taluk of Udupi district on Wednesday late afternoon. The police, as per PTI, claimed that Kapil entered the river for a swim when he was swept away by strong currents. A prompt search and rescue operation was launched by the fire department and local authorities, and his body was recovered later that night.

Media Release

Date: May 8, 2025



Subject: AICWA Demands Impartial Investigation into the Tragic Death of Junior Artist MF Kapil on the Set of "Kantara 2 (Chapter-1)"



Mumbai – The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) expresses deep sorrow over the tragic demise of junior…

"In this latest tragedy, the claim of drowning needs to be thoroughly investigated to determine if it is the true cause of death or if there are other factors involved. AICWA urges the Honourable Chief Minister of Karnataka, Shri Siddaramaiah, to initiate a high-level, impartial investigation into the death of MF Kapil, ensuring justice for his family," the statement by AICWA read.

The association further demanded that an FIR be filed against film's lead star Rishab Shetty, and the production house, and appealed to the makers to provide financial compensation of Rs 1 crore to the family of the deceased.

Hombale Films, which is bankrolling the movie, however, denied the claim, stating that the incident occurred during the artist's personal trip. "We are deeply saddened by the untimely passing of junior artist M F Kapil. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family and loved ones during the incredibly difficult time.

In light of recent discussions, we would like to respectfully clarify that the incident did not occur on the sets of Kantara. No filming was scheduled on that day and the unfortunate event took place during his personal engagement, outside the scope of any film-related activity. We sincerely request everyone to refrain from drawing unverified associations with the film or its crew," the production house stated on X.