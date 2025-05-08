Nivin Pauly recently spoke out, offering a thoughtful response after producer Listin Stephen's controversial remarks about a leading actor in Malayalam cinema. At a public event during a temple festival in Kottarakkara, Nivin made a cryptic yet pointed comment, seemingly in response to the tension caused by the allegations. While neither Nivin nor Listin named anyone directly, the timing and context fueled widespread speculation on social media.

In his address, Nivin said, "As I made my way here, I noticed several hoardings wishing for everyone to have a good heart. That’s the message I want to share today as well, let’s all strive to live with love, kindness, and peace in our hearts. While we often meet people who radiate positivity and care for others, we also encounter those who only look out for themselves and speak with hostility. To them, I simply say: embrace kindness. We can all lead happier lives when we treat each other with love and respect."

He continued, "Last year, when I faced my own challenges, the support I received from my audience was invaluable. I’ll always be grateful for that."

Though Nivin’s words were general, it’s hard to ignore the context, and many believe he was subtly responding to Listin's earlier comments. His message seemed to underscore the importance of compassion and community, while gently calling out those who contribute to negativity.