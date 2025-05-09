The Warrens are back for one final case, at least in the main Conjuring storyline.

Warner Bros. dropped the first official teaser for 'The Conjuring: Last Rites' on Thursday, setting the stage for what’s being billed as the fourth and final film in the core series. But don’t count the franchise out just yet, spin-offs and side stories may still be on the table.

This time, Ed and Lorraine Warren (played once again by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga) take on the infamous 1986 Smurl haunting, where a Pennsylvania family claimed to be tormented by a demonic force for over a decade. The trailer teases a return to the franchise’s classic slow-burn dread, with Ed warning, ‘Every case is different. Every family is different… anything can happen. And most likely, anything will.’

Lorraine senses something darker lurking, telling Ed that “something’s different”, and by the end of the trailer, a demon makes its presence known, chillingly whispering to her: ‘We’ve been waiting so patiently for you’ before attacking.

Last Rites is directed by Michael Chaves, who also led 2021’s The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, along with The Curse of La Llorona and The Nun II. Franchise creator James Wan, who directed the first two films, returns as executive producer. The screenplay comes from Ian Goldberg, Richard Naing, and David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick.

The cast also welcomes new additions Mia Tomlinson (The Lost Pirate Kingdom) and Ben Hardy (Bohemian Rhapsody), adding fresh energy to the haunted world of the Warrens.

The Conjuring: Last Rites hits theatres and IMAX screens on September 5.