Thudarum, starring Mohanlal in the lead role and bankrolled by Ranjith under the banner of Rajaputra Visual Media, is breaking all records at the box office. Now, the photos of Chippy celebrating the grand success of the movie with her close friends in Thiruvananthapuram have gone viral on social media. The pictures were shared by actor Sona Nair on her Instagram handle. Manju Pillai, Vanitha Krishnachandran, Sreelakshmi R, and Menaka Suresh are also seen in the photos.

Sona shared the happy pictures with the caption ‘Lovelies of Trivandrum gathered for a special treat.' Sona also thanked Chippy for the treat and said they would all remain friends forever. Meanwhile, the audience was happy to see the rare pics of their favourite childhood stars in a single frame.

In an interview to Manorama Online, producer Ranjith had praised his wife Chippy for her unfaltering support during the production of 'Thudarum.' Ranjith said his family had hoped to see the success of the movie and offered their support throughout the production. Meanwhile, it is Chippy who handles the production of the television serials produced by Rajaputra Visual Media. Rajaputra Visual Media had earlier bankrolled movies like 'Two Countries' and 'Koode' and also produced several super hit television serials like 'Vanambadi' and 'Santhwanam' in Malayalam and 'Mounaragam' in Tamil.