Actor Hareesh Kanaran known for his comedy roles in several movies has reacted to the fake news about his health condition. An online site had reported that he was in a serious condition, prompting the actor to issue a clarification on social media.

“I realised that I was battling serious health issues after I read the report. Can you help me report such channels that spread fake news about me?” wrote Hareesh on his social media page.

Meanwhile, actor Nirmal Palazhi urged the admin of the page to look to their own families to create hype on social media. “Dear admin, you should look to your own families for reach. Why would you do this shameless act by using the photos of innocent artists who do you no harm? We were together last night at a program. He came to know about the news only when the media called him. Please join us to report this channel,” wrote Nirmal. Social media users have been commenting that such fake channels should be banned and urged the actor to take legal action against the page.