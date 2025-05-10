The socio-drama film 'Omlo', set in rural Rajasthan, is set to make its international debut at the Cannes Film Festival Market 2025. The film will be showcased on May 13 as part of a curated selection of impactful independent cinema at the Marche du Film.

Written and directed by Sonu Randeep Choudhury, 'Omlo' is presented by Hare Krishna Pictures and tells a deeply emotional story rooted in the town of Shree Dungargarh in Bikaner, Rajasthan. The film explores themes of helplessness and emotional trauma through the parallel lives of a 7-year-old boy and a camel, both caught in the same cycle of suffering.

The narrative examines life within a household shaped by patriarchal traditions and generational trauma, where both people and animals are stripped of dignity and agency. The story offers an unfiltered portrayal of emotional suppression, while also touching on the underlying desire for change within such environments.

The film stars Shambho Mahajan, Sonu Randeep Choudhury, and Sonali Sharmistha. It is produced by Rohit Makhija, Manish Goplani, Neha Pandey, and Sonu Randeep Choudhury, with Ajay Rathore, Arvind Dagur, and Yatin Rathore serving as co-producers.

Cinematography is by Wilson Rabinse, while Devendra Bhome has composed the background score. The music, created by Gazi Khan Barna and Bhuvan Ahuja, features lyrics written by the director himself.

Following its screening at Cannes, 'Omlo' is also set for a world premiere at the 26th Rainbow International Film Festival in London.

In addition to 'Omlo', veteran actor Anupam Kher’s film 'Tanvi The Great' will also premiere at the Cannes Film Festival within the Marché du Film section. The screening will mark the beginning of a global tour with stops in major cities, including London, New York, and Los Angeles. According to a statement, the screening will be introduced by Anupam Kher and attended by the cast, crew, and several well-known personalities from the film industry.