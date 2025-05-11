Kenishaa Francis has finally addressed the noise surrounding her relationship with actor Ravi Mohan, days after his ex-wife Aarti Ravi made headlines with a pointed statement of her own.

In a series of Instagram Stories, Kenishaa first shared a quote that seemed to hint at her current state of mind. “A masculine man will never be attracted to chaotic emotional energy,” the post began. It went on to describe the kind of woman who brings balance, peace, and quiet strength — a sentiment many saw as a subtle clapback.

Shortly after, she posted a message from a follower who expressed concern over the online backlash. The follower defended Kenishaa, calling the attacks against her unfair and suggesting that her intentions were being misrepresented. Kenishaa responded not with anger, but with grace: “Some women actually hold their head up high and love themselves so much, that all they can do is see love in others and spread love too.”

The timing of these posts comes just months after Ravi Mohan publicly confirmed his separation from Aarti Ravi via social media, a move Aarti later said blindsided both her and their children.