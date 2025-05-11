Not every Mother’s Day needs to be flowers and photo frames, sometimes, the best way to appreciate moms is by watching stories that show what they quietly carry every single day. From fierce protectors to gentle nurturers, these films capture the many shades of motherhood. Some will make you cry, some will surprise you, and all of them will remind you just how powerful a mother’s love can be. So grab a blanket, maybe your mom too and press play.

Everything Everywhere All at Once

At first glance, 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' is wild, a full-blown multiverse rollercoaster. But at its heart, it’s about something deeply human: a mother trying to understand her daughter. Michelle Yeoh is phenomenal as a struggling laundromat owner suddenly thrown into chaotic alternate realities. Yet through all the absurdity, what sticks is the quiet reminder that sometimes, the most powerful universe is the one built on love, forgiveness, and connection. A messy, moving tribute to moms everywhere.

Starring: Michelle Yeoh, Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, Jamie Lee Curtis

Streaming on SonyLIV

ADVERTISEMENT

Pieces of a Woman

A gut-wrenching portrayal of a woman grappling with the loss of her newborn, this one isn’t an easy watch, but it’s a deeply necessary one. Vanessa Kirby’s tour de force performance earned her an Oscar nomination, and the film painfully but beautifully explores grief, resilience, and the enduring imprint of motherhood. It’s intimate, quiet, and brutally honest.

Starring: Vanessa Kirby, Shia LaBeouf, Ellen Burstyn

Streaming on Netflix

The Sky Is Pink

Based on the real-life story of Aisha Chaudhary, this Hindi film stands out for its unflinching look at parenting a terminally ill child, told with warmth, wit, and unexpected humour. Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar are heartbreakingly good as parents trying to give their daughter the fullest life possible, even in limited time. It’s a celebration of maternal courage and unwavering love.

Starring: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim

Streaming on Netflix

ADVERTISEMENT

Room

Room is the kind of film that stays with you. Brie Larson plays a young mother held captive in a small shed for years, raising her son with fierce love and quiet strength. It’s not just about survival, it’s about how she protects his world, even when hers is falling apart. And when they finally escape, the real challenge begins: figuring out how to live again.

Available to rent on Amazon Prime Video

Starring: Brie Larson, Jacob Tremblay

Wonder

Wonder may be about a young boy finding his place in the world, but it’s really his mother’s journey too. Julia Roberts brings a quiet, steady grace to the role — the kind of mom who holds it all together while cheering from the sidelines, even when it hurts. It’s a gentle, emotional film about acceptance, kindness, and the everyday heroism of motherhood. You’ll laugh, you’ll cry, and probably want to hug your mom by the end.

Starring: Julia Roberts, Jacob Tremblay, Owen Wilson

Available to rent on Amazon Prime Video