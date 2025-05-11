The Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has cleared director Anuraj Manohar’s eagerly awaited Malayalam action drama 'Narivetta', featuring actor Tovino Thomas in the lead role, for release with a clean U/A certificate.

The makers of the film, Indian Cinema Company, took to their Instagram page to announce the film's clearance. Their post read: 'Narivetta certified U/A!'

The film, based on true events, has generated significant buzz as it marks the Malayalam acting debut of acclaimed Tamil director Cheran. A recently released trailer revealed that Tovino Thomas, Cheran, and actor Suraj Venjaramoodu all play police officers in the film.

While Cheran plays a senior Tamil officer, Tovino portrays a lower-ranking cop. The trailer opens with a scene of the police demolishing huts that they claim were built illegally on forest land. Cheran’s character attempts to gain the cooperation of the local residents, but even as efforts are made to convince them, the police resort to using third-degree methods.

In one particularly telling scene, a tribal man, brutally beaten, is too afraid to admit he was harmed by the police. This moment encapsulates the deep fear and oppression faced by the tribal community.

A striking moment in the trailer shows Cheran admonishing Tovino’s character with the line: 'Don't try to play the hero.' It quickly becomes apparent that the film’s central conflict revolves around a fight for land and justice.

As tensions escalate, a stand-off emerges between the police force and the tribals, who refuse to vacate their land. Cheran’s character attempts to convince his superiors that the tribal leaders alone could not have orchestrated such well-organised protests. Soon, suspicions arise that Maoist groups are backing the resistance.

Despite warnings, the tribals refuse to leave, declaring that they would rather die than abandon their homes. Adding another layer to the plot, the trailer shows Tovino being interrogated about a bullet fired from his own rifle.

Two lines from the trailer sum up the essence of the film: 'When the system betrays, the revolution begins.'

Produced by Tippu Shah and Shiyas Hassan and written by Abin Joseph, the film boasts cinematography by Vijay and music by Jakes Bejoy. Editing is by Shameer Muhammed, with art direction by Bawa and costume design by Arun Manohar.

Sharing his thoughts in an earlier post, Tovino described 'Narivetta' as a political drama. He wrote: 'I believe it is a topic that needs to be spoken about boldly and discussed. I hope it will be a film that you enjoy with all your heart in the theatre, and that it makes you think after leaving the theatre.'

Speaking about his personal connection to the role, Tovino added: 'This is a film that I have been waiting for with great anticipation in my acting career. I experienced the joy, happiness, crisis, and pain of life along with my character. It was an emotional journey.'