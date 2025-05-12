Aarti Ravi, estranged wife of actor Ravi Mohan, shared a deeply emotional note on Mother's Day, dedicating her message not to herself, but to her two sons. In an Instagram post late Sunday, Aarti praised their quiet resilience and strength, qualities she said she never taught them, but feels proud to witness.

'I see the way you look at me—as if checking if I’m okay, when it’s really you I worry about. You’re growing up in ways I can’t slow down. You shouldn’t have had to grow up this way. But here you are—braver than most, and still kind,' she wrote.

She continued, 'There are battles I fight with a straight spine only because I know you’re watching. And I fight them softer, because I know you’re still boys. This Mother’s Day, I don’t celebrate myself. I honour the two souls who walk beside me—with a strength I could never teach, but am proud to witness.'

Aarti concluded her post with a moving tribute to her sons: 'You are still boys, but already becoming the kind of men this world will be lucky to meet. Aarav, Ayaan, we may be walking through fire but we’re walking through it together.'

The post comes amid an ongoing legal separation from actor Ravi Mohan, who has filed for divorce. Just a few days prior, Aarti had shared a candid post about the difficulties she and her children have been facing since the split.

In that post, she alleged that Ravi Mohan had not only walked away from their marriage but also from the responsibilities he had once vowed to uphold. 'For a year, I absorbed every accusation and allegation thrown my way without responding—not because I didn’t have the truth, but because I didn’t want my children to carry the burden of choosing between parents,' she wrote.

Aarti explained that she has been raising their sons single-handedly: 'For months, the weight of their world has rested on my shoulders alone. Every book, every meal, every quiet tear at night—held, healed, and carried by me. Not a whisper of emotional or financial support has followed from the one who once called them his pride.'

She also revealed that the family is now facing the threat of home eviction. 'And now, we face home eviction—from the bank, on the instructions of the man who once built that very home with me.'

Referring to her sons, aged 10 and 14, she wrote: 'They are too young to understand legal clauses, but old enough to feel abandonment. Every unanswered call, every cancelled meeting, every cold message meant for me but read by them—these are not just oversights. They are wounds.'

As her posts continue to garner support online, many have praised Aarti for speaking openly about the emotional and practical challenges of her situation, and for putting her children’s well-being at the centre of her fight.