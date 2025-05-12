Actor Amber Heard who is currently living in Spain with her four-year-old daughter Oonagh Paige, has announced the birth of twins in a heartfelt note on social media. The actor announced the news on Mother's Day and said she is overjoyed at becoming a mother again. The 'Aquaman' actor, who was previously married to Johnny Depp and faced public scrutiny after she filed for divorce, did not reveal the name of the twins' father.

"Mother’s Day 2025 will be one I’ll never forget. This year I am elated beyond words to celebrate the completion of the family I’ve strived to build for years. Today I officially share the news that I welcomed twins into the Heard gang. My daughter Agnes and my son Ocean are keeping my hands (and my heart) full.

When I had my first baby girl Oonagh four years ago, my world changed forever. I thought I couldn’t possibly burst with more joy. Well, now I am bursting times three!!! Becoming a mother by myself and on my own terms despite my own fertility challenges has been the most humbling experience of my life. I am eternally grateful that I was able to choose this responsibly and thoughtfully. To all the moms, wherever you are today and however you got here, my dream family and I are celebrating with you. Love always, A x," she wrote on Instagram.