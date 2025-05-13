The red carpet at Cannes has always been a place for bold statements, sweeping gowns, and dramatic entrances. But this year, the festival is adding a new layer to its famously high standards — clear-cut rules around what not to wear.

With the 78th edition of the festival underway from May 13 to 24, organisers have quietly introduced updated attire guidelines that emphasise elegance with restraint. As per reports, full nudity is now explicitly prohibited, and ultra-voluminous clothing, particularly those with long trains or dramatic silhouettes, will be turned away at the carpet.

Behind the rule change lies a practical concern: crowd flow and seating logistics. Festival officials say that while Cannes has always had an unspoken code of red carpet decorum, these clarifications are meant to keep things smooth and classy. Large accessories such as backpacks and tote bags are also off-limits at gala screenings.

The shift comes as fashion at international events continues to push boundaries, sometimes right past them. Cannes seems to be drawing its own line in the sand: elegance is welcome, chaos is not.

Among those walking the famed steps this year are Indian stars Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sharmila Tagore, Karan Johar, Janhvi Kapoor, and Shalini Passi, all expected to bring their signature style, now with a little extra thought to structure and space.