Dhyan Sreenivasan recently claimed that he is the actor Listin Stephen referred to in a statement that created a buzz in the Malayalam film industry. His comment came during a promotional event for their film 'Prince and Family', where he stated that the remarks were part of a marketing strategy to bring attention to the film.

“The prominent actor mentioned by Listin is me. This is all just part of a marketing strategy,” Dhyan said on stage, with Listin Stephen also present. “To take a film to the people, the producer simply lit a firecracker.”

The remark follows a cryptic but pointed statement made by Listin earlier at the same event. Without naming anyone, he had said:

“A prominent actor in Malayalam cinema has lit the fuse for something serious. A big firecracker has been ignited today. That shouldn’t have happened. What the actor did was a serious mistake. It shouldn’t be repeated. If it is, it will lead to bigger problems.”

The statement quickly sparked widespread speculation, with many assuming the unnamed actor to be Nivin Pauly. However, Dhyan’s open admission now adds an unexpected twist, potentially reframing what was previously seen as a veiled criticism into what he claims was a calculated publicity tactic.

The incident has stirred conversations both within and outside the industry, with fans and insiders divided over whether the remarks were a genuine rebuke or a planned promotional stunt.