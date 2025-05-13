Alin Jose Perera who has acted in a couple of short films and music albums has now transitioned to the small screen with his role in the television series 'Meenu's Kitchen' aired on Mazhavil Manorama. Alin's unconventional film reviews have also attracted criticism on social media, though he regularly airs his views.

In 'Meenu's Kitchen', Alin Jose plays Ram, a marriage broker who appears in one of the episodes. His scenes have gone viral on social media. Recently, Santhosh Varkey, popularly known as Arattanan, who had also earned fame for his unconventional film reviews, had appeared in films like 'Bazooka' and 'Bad Boyz'. As per reports, Alin also has plans to enter the big screen.

'Meenu’s Kitchen' is winning hearts with its unique story and excellent narrative style. The show has become one of the most successful serials aired on Mazhavil Manorama. The promotional song of the serial composed by Deepak Venugopal had gone viral. Sithara Krishnakumar, known for her powerful vocals has crooned for the song, while Ranjith Keezhattoor has penned the lyrics.