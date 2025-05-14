Malayalam actor Anna Reshma Rajan, popularly known as Lichy after her character from 'Angamaly Diaries' has confirmed that she is part of the cast of superstar Rajinikanth’s upcoming blockbuster ‘Jailer 2’, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Revealing the news, Anna said that she met the legendary actor on the sets of the movie, and it was a big fortune to act along with him.

Meanwhile, the shooting of ‘Jailer 2’ is progressing at Cheruvannur in Kozhikode, the main location in Kerala, and Rajinikanth will be in the city for six days. The schedule began last Saturday at Sudarshan Bungalow on BC Road, where the shooting will take place over 20 days. A few scenes are planned at other locations also. Shooting is being held under tight security.

Rajinikanth arrived in Kozhikode after completing his schedule at Attapadi area in Palakkad district and is now staying at Kadavu resort in the city. In Palakkad, the shooting had lasted nearly 20 days at locations such as Sholayur, Gonchiyoor, and Anakkatti. The first schedule of ‘Jailer 2’ began in Palakkad in March this year.

As in ‘Jailer’, Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for ‘Jailer 2’. In addition to the stellar lineup of actors in ‘Jailer’, including Mohanlal, Kannada superstar Shiv Rajkumar, and Bollywood veteran Jackie Shroff, certain new faces will be seen in the second part, such as Telugu superstar Balakrishna. Notably, Malayalam actor Suraj Venjaramoodu is playing the villain.

Released in 2023, ‘Jailer’ was a massive hit, earning over Rs 600 crore at the global box office. The role of Malayalam actor Vinayakan as the antagonist in the movie had been noteworthy. Mirnaa Menon, Yogi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, Vasanth, Sunil, Tamannah and V T V Ganesh were also part of the cast. While Vijay Karthik Kannan handled the cinematography, editing was done by R Nirmal and both of them will be in charge of these departments in ‘Jailer 2’ also.