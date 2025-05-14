Yesteryear serial actor Maya Viswananth has come out with some serious allegations against Santhosh Varkey aka Arattanan who was recently taken into custody for making derogatory remarks about women in the film industry. Maya Vishwanath said Santhosh, who has been granted bail by the High Court, has been harassing her over the phone, especially during the night. Many actors have made similar allegations against him in the past.

She claimed that Santhosh had called her at night and claimed that she looked like a goddess, saying that he would like to meet her. Maya made the allegations in a video posted on her YouTube channel.

“One night, I received a phone call. I realised it was Santhosh Varkey as his name appeared on Truecaller. I usually pick up phone calls as I am confident I can handle them. He informed me he was Arattannan. I initially thought he was some actor who worked with Mohanlal, but he clarified he is not an actor.

When I asked him to tell me his real name, he told me his parents had named him Santhosh Varkey. He then went on to ask if I was standing in front of Vanitha theatre. He was relentless. He then went on to say I looked like a goddess.

When I enquired with a few friends on social media about him, they asked me not to pick up his calls as he is a trouble-maker. That is when I realised he was the same man who declared he wanted to marry Manju Warrier, Aiswarya Lakshmi, and Nitya Menen. He kept calling me after that; I didn’t block his number. I think he owns two phone numbers.

He even calls at 2 in the morning and makes obscene and derogatory comments about actresses. One day, a friend sent me an obscene remark that he had made about the women in the industry. I had forwarded it to many people in the film association,” said Maya Vishwanath.