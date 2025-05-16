The first look poster of 'Dies Irae', the horror thriller written and directed by Rahul Sadasivan and starring Pranav Mohanlal, has been officially released. The film is produced by Chakravarthy Ramachandra and S. Sashikanth under the banners of Night Shift Studios and YNOT Studios.

Following the massive critical and commercial success of 'Bramayugam' starring Mammootty, 'Dies Irae' marks another exciting collaboration between director Rahul Sadasivan and Night Shift Studios.

While 'Bramayugam' stood out for its black-and-white aesthetic and unique approach to horror, 'Dies Irae' aims to explore the genre even more deeply. So far, the makers have kept plot details under wraps. However, the film's tagline — The Day of Wrath — hints at a story that is both intense and emotionally charged.

The film wrapped up shooting on April 29, 2025, and is currently in post-production. According to the team, 'Dies Irae' is being crafted with an eye on elevating Indian horror to a global platform, building on the momentum created by 'Bramayugam'.

The filmmakers have also teased that 'Dies Irae' will present a world that is emotionally layered and visually distinct. While firmly rooted in the horror-thriller genre, the film promises a fresh storytelling approach, offering viewers a cinematic experience that is both different and deeply immersive.