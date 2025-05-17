When a fan asked how her daughter Khushi feels about her new relationship, actress and anchor Arya Babu had a simple yet heartfelt response. The question, posed in an Instagram Q&A session, was: ‘Is Khushi okay? Is she happy with this relationship?’

Arya replied by sharing a photo of herself and her fiance, Sibin Benjamin, with Khushi standing between them, smiling joyfully as they embraced her. Along with the picture, Arya captioned it, ‘What do you think?’

The actress had recently announced her engagement to DJ Sibin Benjamin, who is also a close friend. Taking to social media, Arya expressed her gratitude, saying, ‘Thank you for being my biggest support, for bringing peace to all my chaos, for being the shoulder I could lean on, and for being the best father to our daughter.’

She also thanked Sibin for being the best friend to both her and Khushi, and for being a pillar of strength in their lives.