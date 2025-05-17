During a promotional interview for 'Prince and Family', actor Dileep recently spoke about his daughter Meenakshi, sharing a light-hearted moment about her being the only person in their family with a steady income.

In the interview with Kaumudy Movies, the anchor asked Dileep what the benefits were of having a doctor at home—referring to his daughter Meenakshi, who is a medical professional. Before Dileep could respond, Dhyan Sreenivasan, who was seated next to him, looked at Dileep and quipped, “You can go to the hospital frequently.” Dileep then responded with a laugh, saying, “It is a matter of great pride for us, as she is the only person in our family with a steady income.”

ADVERTISEMENT

'Prince and Family' is a fun-filled family entertainer that blends humour and emotion. In the film, Dhyan Sreenivasan and Joskutty Jacob play Dileep’s younger brothers. The screenplay is written by Sharis Mohammed, who previously penned 'Jana Gana Mana' and 'Malayalee from India', both of which were also produced by Listin Stephen.

This film marks the 30th production venture under the Magic Frames banner. The ensemble cast includes Dhyan Sreenivasan, Joskutty Jacob, Bindu Panicker, Siddique, Manju Pillai, Urvashi, Johny Antony, Ashwin Jose, Rosbeth Joy, and Parvathi Rajan Shankaradi, along with several promising newcomers.