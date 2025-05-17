Actor Mathew, who was recently trolled for his performance in 'Bromance', admitted that there were issues with how he treated his character in the film. According to him, Binto Varghese, the character in 'Bromance' was over the top. He also welcomed the criticism around his film. "I think we took the wrong metre for my character in the film. My character Binto has a medical condition, which was mentioned in one of the scenes.

However, if majority of the audience did not understand that, it is not their problem. Poor judgment while shooting the film and wrong metre affected my character. Though I initially felt hurt when I heard negative remarks about my character, I am willing to take such criticisms on a positive note," said the actor, while speaking during the press meet of his latest film 'Lovely'.

The actor plays a newly-appointed Lower Division clerk in 'Lovely' who becomes friends with a fly when he ends up in jail due to unusual circumstances. Mathew's response regarding his character in 'Bromance' is winning hearts with many praising the actor for accepting responsibility for his performance in the film and his mature response to the entire incident.