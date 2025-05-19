Mamitha Baiju has been cast as the female lead opposite Suriya in an upcoming film directed by Venky Atluri. The film’s pooja ceremony was recently held in Hyderabad. This marks Suriya’s 46th film and follows Venky Atluri’s critically acclaimed ‘Lucky Baskhar’.

Joining Mamitha in the cast are Raveena Tandon and Radhika Sarathkumar in key roles. The project is being produced by Sithara Entertainments, with music composed by G.V. Prakash Kumar and cinematography by Nimish Ravi.

This film is particularly special for Mamitha, who has long dreamt of working with Suriya. She was earlier part of ‘Vanangaan’, a Suriya–Bala film, but both actors eventually exited the project due to creative differences. While Arun Vijay replaced Suriya, Mamitha’s role was taken over by Ridha. In multiple interviews, Mamitha has shared that acting alongside Suriya has been a cherished goal of hers.

Meanwhile, Mamitha’s popularity continues to grow in the Tamil film industry. Among the new generation of Malayalam actors, she has quickly carved out a space for herself. After starting her career in supporting roles, she rose to prominence with the blockbuster ‘Premalu’. The film’s pan-Indian success and warm reception outside Kerala significantly elevated her career.

Though she hasn’t had a Malayalam release since ‘Premalu’, several Tamil projects featuring Mamitha have already been announced. Her Tamil debut was ‘Rebel’, alongside G.V. Prakash Kumar, though the film didn’t fare well at the box office.

Mamitha will next be seen in a pivotal role in ‘Jana Nayagan’, starring Vijay. She also plays the lead in ‘Irandu Vaanam’, from the makers of ‘Ratsasan’. Another upcoming project is ‘Dude’, which stars popular Tamil actor and filmmaker Pradeep Ranganathan.