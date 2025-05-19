Television actress Nayana Josan, known for her roles in popular serials, has got married. The groom is Gokul, a dancer and model. The couple had been in a long-term relationship and got engaged in May last year.

Earlier, Nayana had shared that they faced opposition due to coming from different communities. “Since we come from different castes, there were many challenges. But we stood together and fought for our love. I’m lucky to have someone who supports and understands me,” she had said at the time of their engagement.

Nayana started her career as a child artist and later appeared in several television serials. She is also a trained dancer and has been part of various dance reality shows.