Vijay Sethupathi has shared his happiness about appearing on screen with Mohanlal in the latest hit film, ‘Thudarum’. The actor posted a still from the movie as a photo status and expressed his joy at being featured alongside a legendary performer like Mohanlal, even if only in a single frame.

Sethupathi makes a cameo in ‘Thudarum’ through a photograph, a detail that was kept under wraps before the film’s release. In a few scenes, pictures featuring both Mohanlal and Vijay Sethupathi are shown, adding a surprise element for viewers.

As the film continues its successful theatrical run, Mohanlal had shared one such image on his official social media page. The still is part of a sequence that introduces the backstory of his character, Shanmughan. Mohanlal captioned the post with lines from the film’s title song, ‘Kadha Thudarum’.

Malayali audiences embraced the image with warmth, especially as it stirred nostalgia by referencing Mohanlal’s earlier years. Fans quickly noticed the young man standing beside him in a brown T-shirt and began commenting, “Isn’t that Vijay Sethupathi?” When Sethupathi himself reposted the image, it added to the excitement, turning the moment into a celebration among fans.