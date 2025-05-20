Veteran actor Indrans is stepping into a lead role once again, this time opposite Madhoo (formerly known as Madhubala), in the upcoming Malayalam film 'Chinna Chinna Aasai'. The film's first look poster dropped on Monday, with none other than Mani Ratnam unveiling it, a fitting choice, considering the title is borrowed from the beloved song in his 1992 classic Roja, which featured Madhoo in the lead.

Indrans shared the poster on Instagram, writing, “My next film, in which I play the lead, is Chinna Chinna Aasai. Madhubala plays the heroine. Here's the first look poster of the film, which was shot entirely in Varanasi.” The image hints at a contemplative, possibly poetic mood, set against the spiritual backdrop of the holy city.

ADVERTISEMENT

The film marks the directorial debut of Varsha Vasudev, who previously made the short film Ente Narayanikku. Chinna Chinna Aasai is backed by Abhijith Babuji under the Babuji Productions banner.

On the technical front, the film boasts a strong team with Faiz Siddik handling cinematography, Reckson Joseph in charge of editing, and Govind Vasantha composing the music.