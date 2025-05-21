Kannada actor Megha Raj recently opened up about the bodyshaming she faced after becoming a mother and said it took her four years to feel confident about her body. The actor who was married to the late actor Chiranjeevi Sarja posted photos of herself in a sleeveless dress and thanked her friend and journalist Anusha Sood for giving her the confidence to do so.

"It has taken 4 plus years to finally wear sleeveless again! If not for Anusha Ravi Sood putting her foot down and dragging me to a section with amazing clothes on the rack and telling ‘Just Buy This One! Doesn’t matter what size you are, you will always look amazing!’ Thank you yens for this one!

We embrace motherhood with open arms but just as we are about to embrace the physical changes ( yes actors also gain weight fyi) that come with it, ‘society’ puts a tag and drag us down with their image of the perfect body/outfit post pregnancy with out giving a second thought about what the individual has actually endured. So there have been many instances where peoples reaction and in-fact even their form of greeting me has been only about weight. And their endless suggestions about it. So from self doubt to finally accepting and embracing, I have done something for I, me, MYSELF (sic)," she wrote on Instagram.