Mollywood's superstar Mohanlal is an emotion for Malayalees. With over 350 films in his career spanning various industries, the actor is back to reclaim his space with the success of 'Thudarum' and 'Empuraan' at the box office. On his 65th birthday, we take a look at the actor's upcoming releases, hoping that the superstar will continue with his winning spree in the coming months.

'Hridayapoorvam'

This film will mark Sathyan Anthikad and Mohanlal's collaboration again after the 2015 comedy drama 'Ennum Eppozhum' written by Ranjan Pramod. Though the film opened to mixed reviews, every Malayalee will still welcome the collaboration as they have been part of several hits, including 'Sanmanasullavarku Samadhanam', 'Pingami', 'T P Balagopalan MA, among others. The makers of 'Hridayapoorvam' announced the pack-up of the film on Monday. The story of the film is by Sathyan Anthikad's son Akhil Sathyan who is known for helming 'Pachuvum Athbuthavilakkum' starring Fahadh Faasil. Malavika Jayaram and Sangitha Madhavan Nair play prominent characters in the movie, which is expected to hit theatres on August 28.

'MMMN'

The yet-to-be-titled Mahesh Narayanan directorial features Mollywood's veterans Mammootty and Mohanlal in prominent roles. The film is being shot in various schedules across Dubai, Sri Lanka, Azerbaijan, Delhi, Hyderabad and Kochi. Though there was concern about the delay in the film shoot due to Mammootty's health condition, other actors, including Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, and Fahadh Faasil have reportedly rescheduled their different projects to ensure the shoot does not get delayed.

'Kannappa'

Mohanlal is expected to play an extended cameo in this Telugu movie, which is based on the legend of Kannappa in Hinduism. The movie directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh features Prabhas and Vishnu Manchu, who has also written the screenplay of the movie. Akshay Kumar also plays an extended cameo in the movie. This will mark the first-time collaboration of Mohanlal and Akshay Kumar, who has acted in several of the Mollywood superstar's remakes.