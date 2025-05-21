'Hridayapoorvam', the latest film featuring Mohanlal, is expected to hit theatres this Onam. Now, the makers have released the first-look poster of the film featuring Mohanlal, Sangeeth Prathap, and Malavika Mohandas. The trio can be seen taking a stroll in the poster. Mohanlal shared the poster with the caption: Straight from the heart, with my favourites by my side," he said.

The film is touted to be a family drama, but Mohanlal has maintained that 'Hridayapoorvam' directed by Sathyan Anthikad will be unlike the director's previous works. Malavika will be sharing the screen with Mohanlal for the first time. Earlier, there were speculations that Malavika would be playing Mohanlal's love interest in the film, but she set the record straight and lashed out against a person who made judgments about her career. "Who told you it's a love interest? Stop judging people and a film with your half-baked baseless assumptions," she wrote on X, addressing a person who pointed out the huge gap between Mohanlal and herself.

The movie based on a story by 'Pachuvum Athbuthavilakkum' director Akhil Sathyan features Mohanlal as Sandeep Balakrishnan. Sangeeth Prathap who played a cameo in 'Thudarum' will be seen in a full-fledged role alongside Mohanlal in the movie.