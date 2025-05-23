Actor and television host Arya Babu had recently announced her engagement to Bigg Boss star and anchor Sibin Benjamin. Now, the duo have shared some vibrant pictures from their engagement. Arya wore a pure Banarasi weaves sari while Sibin opted for a cream-coloured kurta and pyjama. Arya's daughter Khushi was also seen in some of the pictures. The actor said she did not have to think twice about her decision to spend her entire life with Sibin. "From best friends to companions for life…

Life took the most unbelievable and the most beautiful turn with one simple question and the quickest decision I have ever made in my entire life ….Undoubtedly this the best unplanned thing ever happened to me… We were both there for each other all this while ,through thicks and thins… Good and bad.. but never thought that we would eventually end up with each other for the rest of the lifetime!! Thank you for being my biggest support system, for being the calm to all my chaos, for being the shoulder that i peacefully lean on.. for being the best daddy to our daughter .. for being the best of the best friends to me and Khushi .. for being the rock to our whole family .. I finally feel COMPLETE.. My heart and my mind has finally found the pleasure of being in PEACE.. And I have found my HOME in your arms..

Meet my 'right person at the right time'...Meet Khushi’s fav person ,who now she loving calls 'Daddy' …I love you to eternity and beyond !! Thank you for making me yours with all my flaws and my perfections… I am gonna hold onto you so tight until my last breath no matter what !!!! And that’s a promise … And I also wanna thank ”OUR PEOPLE, you guys know who you all are” ,for being our biggest strength. You people stood by us like a rock, a shield, as our biggest cheerleaders, our well wishers, OUR FAMILY .. We owe you people … And we love you unconditionally!!!!

Life is giving us another chance and we are not gonna let this one go!!!! So my people let’s start prepping now as we have a WEDDING just around the corner! (sic)," she wrote in the social media post.