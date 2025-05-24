What is special about the date September 13th? Kerala-born Karnataka native Ivan Nigli says one has to watch his film to understand the details. 'September 13', a Kannada film on nurses recently completed 50 days of screening and is currently running houseful in certain theatres across the state.

Ivan Nigli, a former MLA from the Anglo-Indian community in Karnataka said he made a film on the nursing community out of love and respect for nurses, who play an integral role in the health sector. His own experience with a nurse as a youth prompted him to work further for their recognition, which led him to establish the Florence Nightingale Award in 2000. Today, the award has completed 25 years and recognised several nurses for their contribution to health services.

"I was just in my 20s when I reached Pondichery for a job. However, I fainted one day on the streets as I was out of breath due to severe tuberculosis. When I opened my eyes, the staff at the hospital told me that I was admitted there by a nurse who saw me lying unconscious on the streets," he said. He returned to Karnataka, which had become his second home, after he ran away from his native town in Kayamkulam, as a kid.

The team celebrating the 50th day screening of the film in Karnataka. Photo: Special arrangement

The idea to make 'September 13' directed by Rajah Balakrishna was conceived during the COVID pandemic. "I was a successful businessman who had also entered the teleserial industry as a producer. I decided to make a film on nurses when the COVID situation in our country escalated. My friends supported me, and a few of them pitched in to make the film. All, except one of the producers of September 13, are Malayalis," he said.

Ivan said he decided to make a film in Kannada because he wanted to dedicate the film to the nurses in the state. "Also, Karnataka is my home now. I left Kerala after my mother's death and only returned once after my father also passed away," said Ivan.

Although the film was released in 2022, Ivan removed it from theatres after realizing that nursing students were unable to access it due to project commitments. He waited for another three years and released the film again in April. This time, however, the movie ran full-house and students from the nursing community were arriving in hordes. The movie revolves around a young girl who pursues her career as a nurse and the struggles she faces when the pandemic strikes.

"The film begins in a light mood but becomes dark after the interval when the real story begins. The latter half of the film deals with death and survival during the pandemic," he said. Ivan has promised to fully refund anyone who tells him they are not moved by the story. "But I have personally seen many of them crying. It fills my heart that I could tell their story on the big screen," he said.

Malayali singer Krishna Lal has composed the music for the film, while all the songs were crooned by Malayalis too. Vinaya Prasad, Spadikam George are also part of the film, which features Kannada actors in the lead.