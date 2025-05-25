Veteran actor and producer Maniyanpilla Raju has opened up about his battle with cancer, crediting his close friend Mammootty for giving him the strength to fight and return to life.

'When I was undergoing cancer treatment, what gave me the strength to fight and return to life were Mammootty’s words,' Raju said in an interview with Vanitha. 'When I first learned I had cancer, I was devastated. I called Mammootty and told him. He simply said, "Eda, you need to fight and come back."'

Raju recalls the emotional boost he received when both Mammootty and Mohanlal visited him at home during his treatment. 'They’re extremely busy people, but they still came, sat with me, and gave me comfort. That meant a lot.'

Due to his weakened immunity, only a few close friends were allowed to visit. Among them were actors Ganesh Kumar, Ranjith, and Achankunju. Their presence brought him great peace, Raju says, especially at a time when insensitive comments from others were not uncommon.

ADVERTISEMENT

'One person bluntly called and asked, "Heard you died, is that true?" At a wedding, someone loudly asked, "Sugar, right? You’ve really wasted away!" I replied just as loudly, "It’s not sugar. It’s something bigger. Cancer. I beat it, and I’m still standing." Thankfully, others around scolded him for being so insensitive.'

Raju reflected on the emotional rollercoaster of his diagnosis. 'The moment I heard I had cancer, I collapsed. I thought, is this it? What now? But Mammootty’s words gave me purpose again. He told me, "We’re not here to live 200 years, but you need to fight and return healthy." That advice was a big motivation.'

Despite the pain, Raju found moments of light even in the hospital. 'The nurses would say I hadn’t lost my mischievousness. There’s always been a bit of childlike playfulness in me. They deal with so many patients and deaths, but somehow, they had a special affection for me. They used to say, "We’re praying for you." That meant so much.'

ADVERTISEMENT

The experience hasn’t dulled his ambition. 'I don’t think my life is over. I will act again. I will produce films again. That’s the mindset I live with now.'

Raju also spoke candidly about the physical toll cancer took on him. 'I lost 16 kilos. I still can’t eat spicy food. My wife treats me like a child when feeding me. I used to be so picky about food, but that’s changed. Now I’m working on getting stronger again. I’ve started going to the gym. Health is wealth — without it, you have no energy. In front of the camera, you can’t say, "I’m too tired." You need to bring more energy than anyone else.'

He also drew strength from remembering the late actor Innocent, who battled cancer with positivity. 'I always recommend his book Smile in the Cancer Ward to anyone going through this. It’s inspiring — and I believe it’s even part of school curriculum now. Innocent lived for over a decade after his diagnosis. He eventually died of pneumonia, not cancer. That says a lot.'

Raju believes cancer isn’t the death sentence it once was. 'There’s no need to fear cancer now — we have advanced treatments and medications. Life doesn’t end with a diagnosis. I’m still here, and I’ll be around for a while.'

ADVERTISEMENT

His gratitude for the support he received during his illness is deeply personal. 'Mohanlal is someone who doesn’t even have a minute to spare. Mammootty had to come from Ernakulam to Thiruvananthapuram. The fact that they took time to be with me — that moved me deeply. It made me feel like I mattered. That gave me strength too.'