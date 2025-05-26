The Malayalam film 'Dreamland' has been selected for the International Short Film Festival in Pune. The short film depicts the dark underbelly of Thiruvananthapuram city and the bleak life of Navami, a young woman who was deceived into prostitution. The clients include criminal elements and pseudo-spiritualists. 'Dreamland', which will be screened in the competition section at the film festival will discuss pivotal questions related to prostitution based on Navami's life.

The shortfilm made under the banner of JK Productions, and written and directed by Biju Elakolloor, features Anju Prakash in the lead. Rajesh Ravi, Ebin J Tharappel, Ranjini, Suresh R Krishna, L R Vinayachandran and Baby Samskriti play prominent roles in the short film. P V Renjith has handled the camera, while editing is by Manish Mohan. Arjun V Akshaya is the music composer and Vinod Manglavil is the art director. The short film was screened in Thiruvananthapuram and Pathanamthitta, recently.