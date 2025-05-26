Kili Paul, the popular Tanzanian YouTuber, who arrived in Kochi last week, is all set to make his Mollywood debut. The makers of the movie, which will feature Althaf Salim and Anarkali Marikar in lead roles, will announce the title of the film at a public function in Kochi on Monday.

Kili Paul, who is referred to as Unniyettan by Malayalis, will make his first appearance before the public during the event. The film will be directed by Satheesh Thanvi and is the first production of Elements of Cinema, bankrolled by M Sreeraj AKD. G Marthandan, Ajai Vasudev, Najumudeen and Dixon Poduthas are the film's executive producers.

Kili is expected to play a prominent role in the movie, which will also star Joemon Jyothir and Anna Prasad. Kili gained popularity by lip-syncing to various popular Bollywood songs. He later began posting videos where he lip-syncs to Malayalam songs as well. His sister, Neema, often appears alongside him in the videos, dressed in traditional attire. This is not Kili's first visit to India; he was a special guest on Bigg Boss Season 16 and has also attended a wedding in the country.