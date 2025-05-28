Actor Dipika Kakar recently disclosed that she has been diagnosed with stage 2 cancer after doctors discovered a tumor the size of a tennis ball in her liver. According to her Instagram post, she was hospitalized after experiencing pain in the upper part of her stomach.

"As you all are aware last few weeks have been quite difficult for us.. walking into the hospital for a pain in the upper area of my stomach...and then finding out its a tennis ball size tumour in the liver and then finding out that the tumour is second stage malignant (cancerous)... it has been one of the most difficult time we have seen, experienced! I am all positive and determined to face this and walk out stronger Insha Allah! With my entire family being by my side...and all the love and prayers pouring in from all of yourr I will sail through this too! InshaAllah. Keep me in your prayers! Lots of love, Dipika," she wrote.

Who is Dipika Kakar?

Dipika is known for her work in Hindi television. She has appeared in several programmes and is known for playing Simar in Sasural Simar Ka, which ran for two seasons since 2011.

The actor also played a pivotal role as Sonakshi in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum. Dipika was became the winner of the Bigg Boss Season 12 in 2018. She is married to Shoaib Ibrahim and the couple have a young son.