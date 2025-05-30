The weekend is here and so are some of the latest releases. We bring you a list of films and series that are streaming on various OTT platforms.

Thudarum (Malayalam)

Set in the serene hill town of Ranni, 'Thudarum' tells the story of Shanmugham (Mohanlal), a humble taxi driver whose greatest treasure is his ageing Ambassador car. But when life throws him an unexpected challenge, Shanmugham must decide how far he’s willing to go to protect what he holds dear. The emotional depth and simplicity of the story, paired with strong direction and a moving performance, seem to have struck a chord with the audience.

Streaming on JioHotstar from May 30.

Retro (Tamil)

As the title suggests, 'Retro' is set in a vintage era. Suriya plays Paarimel, the adopted son of a gangster portrayed by Joju George. Torn between his violent past and a desire for a peaceful life with his love interest Rukmini (played by Pooja Hegde), Paarimel embarks on a journey of redemption.

With Suriya and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles, the film also features a strong supporting cast including Jayaram, Joju George, Prashanth, Sujith Shankar, and Amrin Abubakker.

Streaming on Netflix from May 31.

KanKhajura (Hindi)

Starring Roshan Mathew and Mohit Raina, and directed by Chandan Arora, KanKhajura is a Hindi adaptation of the acclaimed Israeli series Magpie. This gripping psychological crime drama delves into themes of personal trauma, strained relationships, and moral complexity.

Streaming on Sony LIV from May 30.

A Complete Unknown (English)

Directed by James Mangold and starring Timothee Chalamet, 'A Complete Unknown' chronicles the formative years of legendary singer-songwriter Bob Dylan, capturing his ascent to stardom and the cultural revolution he sparked in the music world.

Streaming on JioHotstar from May 31.

Hit: The Third Case (Telugu)

In the third instalment of the HIT series, directed by Sailesh Kolanu, Nani takes on the role of Arjun Sarkaar, a relentless officer in the Homicide Intervention Team. Tasked with solving a string of brutal murders, Arjun employs unconventional yet highly effective methods. As the investigation intensifies, the boundaries between justice and transgression begin to blur, unfolding a gripping thriller layered with a nuanced character study.

Streaming on Netflix from May 29.