The FEFKA Production Executive Union has filed a defamation case against film producer Sandra Thomas, accusing her of making derogatory and damaging remarks about production controllers in the Malayalam film industry.

According to the union, Sandra’s recent comments portrayed production controllers in a negative light and undermined the importance of their role. In response, the union has approached the Ernakulam sub-court, seeking ₹50 lakh in damages.

Despite the legal move, Sandra Thomas has stood her ground. Reacting to the case, she said:

'I stand by my words! I won’t take back anything I’ve said and will face the case legally. Apart from media reports, I haven’t received any official notification from any legal authority yet. Once I do, I will respond with appropriate legal action.'

The controversy stems from an interview Sandra gave to a YouTube channel two months ago. In the interview, she openly criticised the relevance and functioning of production controllers, suggesting their role is outdated and often misused.

'They are now functioning more like artist managers. The title should be changed from "Production Controller" to "Artist Manager",' she said. 'They are not actually handling production control — they don’t even have a basic understanding of it. If production controllers hear this and come after me, so be it — the truth is what it is.'

Sandra went on to claim that many production controllers have personally benefited from their positions:

'When a production controller gets involved, everything gets cut. Many of the production controllers who worked with me have gone on to buy flats, houses, and cars. I’ve even told some of them directly to just steal in a way I can’t figure out — and yes, I said it out of frustration.'

She further alleged that the reason producers cannot remove production controllers is due to the influence and pressure from FEFKA:

'The only reason production controllers are not being removed is because of FEFKA’s stronghold. A producer doesn’t have the freedom to make that decision.'

The issue has sparked strong reactions within the industry, with many now waiting to see how the legal proceedings unfold.