Actor Manoj K Jayan has sent his best wishes to children as they begin their new academic year on school reopening day. He shared a heartfelt message along with a video showing him dropping his son off at school in the UK.
“As schools reopen in Kerala, I wish all the little ones who are embarking on a new journey. My best wishes go out to their parents and teachers as well. May they be the wings to help you achieve your dreams,” the actor wrote.

Manoj and his wife Asha's son, Amrit, is a seventh-grade student at the prestigious Aylesbury Grammar School in Buckingham. Previously, he expressed his joy when Amrit was accepted into this historic grammar school in the UK.
Manoj mentioned that Amrit gained admission to Aylesbury, one of the leading grammar schools in the UK, through hard work and dedication. Manoj and Asha moved to Britain to be with their son during this important time in his education.       

ADVERTISEMENT

TAGS

The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.