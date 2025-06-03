One of Tamil cinema's most respected filmmakers, Selvaraghavan, also the elder brother of actor Dhanush, took to social media on Tuesday to shower praise on Malayalam superstar Mohanlal for his stellar performance in the blockbuster film 'Thudarum'.

Posting on X (formerly Twitter), Selvaraghavan wrote, 'Brilliant, brilliant movie 'Thudarum' is! Only @Mohanlal sir can pull off this film! What an actor! Mesmerised by the best actor in India!'

Directed by Tharun Moorthy, 'Thudarum' released earlier this year and quickly became a massive success at the box office. The film shattered records, earning over ₹100 crore in Kerala alone — a milestone that etched a new chapter in the state’s box office history.

The overwhelming love and appreciation prompted Mohanlal to pen a heartfelt note of gratitude to his fans. In his emotional post, he said:

'I’m deeply moved and truly humbled by the love and heartfelt response for #Thudarum. Each message and every word of appreciation has touched me in ways I can’t fully express.'

He continued: 'Thank you for opening your hearts to this story, for seeing its soul, and for embracing it with such grace. This gratitude is not mine alone. It belongs to every single person who walked this journey with me, giving their love, effort, and spirit to every frame.'

Mohanlal went on to personally thank the core team behind the film: 'To Renjith M, Tharun Moorthy, K R Sunil, Shobana, Binu Pappu, Prakash Varma, Shaji Kumar, Jakes Bejoy, and our extraordinary team — your artistry and passion made "Thudarum" what it is.'

The actor emphasized the sincerity behind the project:

'"Thudarum" was made with care, with purpose, and above all, with truth. To see it resonate so deeply is more than a reward. It is a true blessing. With all my heart, thank you — with love and gratitude always.'

'Thudarum' had generated massive anticipation even before its release for several reasons. Chief among them was the return of the iconic on-screen pairing of Mohanlal and Shobana, coming together after nearly 19 years. Their previous collaborations in landmark films like 'Manichithrathazhu', 'Thenmavin Kombathu', and 'Mambazhakkalam' remain etched in the hearts of Malayalam cinema lovers.

Another major highlight was that 'Thudarum' marked Mohanlal’s 360th film and his 56th with Shobana — a milestone celebrated by fans across generations.

The film featured music by Jakes Bejoy and cinematography by Shaji Kumar. It was written by K. R. Sunil and Tharun Moorthy, with editing handled by Shafeeque V. B. and Nishadh Yusuf.

With critical acclaim, box office records, and emotional resonance, 'Thudarum' continues to be a defining chapter in Mohanlal’s illustrious career.