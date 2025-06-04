Nivetha Thomas made a striking debut in movies as the daughter of Jayaram and Gopika in Veruthe Oru Bharya, a performance that won her the Kerala State Award for Best Child Artist. Seventeen years later, she has added yet another feather to her cap by winning the Best Actor award in Telangana for her powerful role in '35 Chinna Katha Kathu.'

In the years between these two milestones, Nivetha has steadily built a diverse and acclaimed filmography across Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu cinema. In Malayalam, her most recent appearance was in 'Enthada Saji,' where she shared the screen with Kunchacko Boban and Jayasurya. From acting alongside Mohanlal and Vijay in Jilla to starring opposite Rajinikanth in 'Darbar,' Nivetha has carved a distinct space for herself in the South Indian film industry.

Promising start

Though her family hails from Edoor in Iritty, Kannur, Nivetha Thomas was born and raised in Chennai. An architecture graduate, she pursued her studies while simultaneously building a career in acting. She first came into the limelight as a child artist in the popular Sun TV serial 'My Dear Bhootham.' Her film debut came soon after, with a standout performance as Jayaram’s daughter in 'Veruthe Oru Bharya.' The role earned her the Kerala State Film Award for Best Child Artist, a notable achievement in her debut film.

As she transitioned into adult roles, Nivetha appeared in several Malayalam films, but mostly in supporting or sub-lead characters. Though she was part of notable movies like 'Thattathin Marayathu' and 'Chappa Kurishu,' they didn't quite bring her a breakthrough.

Her first lead role came in Romans, alongside Kunchacko Boban and Biju Menon. The film was a major box office success, but surprisingly, it didn’t propel her into the league of busy heroines in Malayalam cinema. Perhaps her growing commitments in other language industries played a part in that trajectory.

Nivetha with Jayaram in 'Veruthe Oru Bharya'. Photo: YouTube

Making her mark in Kollywood

Nivetha made a quantum leap in her career with her role as Selvi, a petrol pump employee, in the Tamil film Porali. Her performances in Naveena Saraswathi Sabatham and Jilla also drew much attention. Throughout her Tamil film career, she consistently portrayed strong, determined women. She thus set herself apart from many of her contemporaries who often took on heroine roles as mere side notes. Right from the beginning, she proved that she was not just another face on screen, but an actor with the versatility and depth to handle diverse characters.

She played Rajinikanth’s daughter in 'Darbar' and portrayed the elder daughter in 'Papanasam,' the Tamil remake of Drishyam, opposite Kamal Haasan. Having shared screen space with legends like Mohanlal, Vijay, Kamal Haasan, and Rajinikanth, Nivetha became a name that commanded attention. For, her nuanced performances managed to stand out, even among towering talents.

Stardom in Telugu

Nivetha’s career in Telugu cinema skyrocketed with her role opposite Nani in 'Gentleman.' The film was a massive box-office success and catapulted her into the limelight. Her performance earned her the SIIMA Award for Best Debut Actress and a Film-fare nomination.

She followed it up with a role in 'Jai Lava Kusa' opposite Junior NTR, one of the highest-grossing Telugu films of that year. From that point on, Niveda became a sought-after heroine and worked with all the top stars in the industry.

While many leading Telugu actors enjoyed immense stardom, they often fell short in terms of acting prowess. In contrast, Nivetha’s skill and emotional depth often made her co-stars seem one-dimensional. Her standout performances drew praise from critics and media alike, with numerous articles highlighting her as an actor whose talent outshone her celebrity status.

In 'Vakeel Saab,' the Telugu remake of the Hindi hit 'Pink,' she delivered a powerful performance as Pallavi, an abduction survivor. Her role in 'Ninnu Kori' earned her yet another Film-fare nomination. After a long hiatus from Malayalam cinema, Nivetha returned with 'Enthada Saji.' Though the film didn’t live up to commercial expectations, her performance was widely appreciated. She soon returned to Telugu, her bastion, and is now back in the spotlight with the Telangana State Award for Best Actress.

While actors like Sharada, originally from Telugu cinema, did powerful roles in Malayalam and won accolades, it’s rare to see a young Malayali actress achieve such recognition in the Telugu industry. Nivetha’s win, alongside Dulquer Salmaan who received a Special Jury Award for Lucky Bhaskar, made it a proud moment for Malayalam.

Off-screen, Nivetha has passions that break the mould. She’s a skilled motorcyclist, cruising at speeds of up to 130 km/h and often participates in motorcycle rallies.

A voice of her own

What sets Nivetha Thomas apart from many of her contemporaries is the clarity of her thoughts and the conviction with which she expresses them. She has her own views on everything and she communicates them with grace. Away from the arc lights, Nivetha prefers the quiet life. When she’s not shooting, she enjoys staying at home and isn’t particularly active on social media. In a motivational talk, she once described herself as a girl full of dreams and hopes. She believes that growing up in a city like Chennai, despite her roots in rural Kerala, has played a significant role in shaping her personality.

At the same time, she has no qualms about being a regular girl who loves tapioca and fish curry, banana fritters, and tea. Her thoughts on identity reflect her spirit, “though I’m a Malayali by birth, most of my films are in Telugu. I was born and raised in Tamil Nadu. So, with the same sense of belonging I feel as a Malayali, I also consider myself Tamil and Telugu. I feel proud to be a part of this cultural integration.”

Early start, lasting support

Nivetha faced the camera for the first time when she was just eight years old. With her school life disrupted by frequent shooting schedules, she could attend only three or four days of classes each month. Her teachers, however, were incredibly supportive. “They used to call me the ‘Chief Guest,’” she recalls. “Had it not been for the support of my teachers and especially my principal, George Sir, I wouldn't have been able to manage acting alongside school.”

She credits her school for playing a vital role in shaping who she is today, recalling the day she learned she had won the Kerala State Film Award for Best Child Artist. “I was playing basketball on the school ground when someone told me the principal had called me to his office. I thought I was in trouble. But when I entered the room, I saw the news flashing on the TV, along with my photo. At that moment, the faces of everyone who supported me flashed in my mind . I felt all the effort had been worth it.”

The next turning point in her life came after Plus Two, when everyone’s attention turned to her future , keen to know what she would do next?

“We must ask ourselves what we really want to do in life. Should we act in films? Or pursue a specialised course? I felt like doing both. So, I began working towards it.”

And that’s exactly what she did, juggling a career in films while earning a degree in architecture. But it was far from easy. “To appear for exams, a minimum attendance was mandatory. At the same time, I had to listen to scripts, choose the right ones, attend film shoots, complete academic work and do practicals. There were so many hurdles. But overcoming each one brought a sense of joy too.”