Vinayakan has criticised those who speak against the rampant drug abuse in society. In a scathing Facebook post, Vinayakan wrote that alcohol addicts who have lost their health are eager to advise youngsters against drug abuse.

“It is hilarious when alcohol addicts who have ruined all their organs and need help to stand straight speaking against drug abuse publicly. Everything that intoxicates is a drug – be it alcohol, cannabis, or women. You can’t even stand on your own and have no idea about modern technology. Now, are you fit to advise youngsters? These dead bodies shouldn’t be welcomed at public events. If you are weak, then sit at home awaiting death.

Doesn’t cinema intoxicate you? Isn’t that the reason why you are trying to push your children into movies and make money? You are the real drug addict,” wrote Vinayakan in the post, which has now been deleted.

There are some who believe that the comments were a subtle attack on Salim Kumar. He has been outspoken about the issue of drug addiction among today's youth. The actor is physically frail and recently fell during an event, but he was assisted by a couple of people afterward.