The remastered version of the 2007 movie 'Chotta Mumbai,' directed by Anwar Rasheed released in theatres on Friday. The movie written by Benny P Nayarambalam was one of the most entertaining films in Mohanlal's career. The movie, which has been released in select theatres in the state, is once again making waves at the box office and has already collected Rs 40 lakh in theatres on the opening day. Fans are visiting theatres to enjoy the movie, which was celebrated for its fun storyline, songs and performances once again.

Rahul Raj's tracks including Vasco Da Gama Went to the Drama', is still very popular. A couple of X users took to X to share their happiness on the film returning to the theatres. Some opined that the film has a certain charm that is not found in movies that are releasing presently. Others were happy to celebrate Mohanlal's previous successful film along with the superhit movie 'Thudarum'.

ADVERTISEMENT

'Chotta Mumbai' follows the life of a happy-go-lucky gang led by Mohanlal who comes face to face with a corrupt police officer. The movie features Kalabhavan Mani,Siddique, Jagathy Sreekumar, Indrajith Sukumaran, Manikuttan, Bijukuttan, Sai Kumar, and Bhavana in lead roles.