Actor Shine Tom Chacko whose father C P Chacko passed away in a road accident on Friday spoke about the final moments before the fatal incident. Speaking to Manorama, the actor said his father kept sharing jokes with them as they were en route to Bengaluru.

The incident took place at Dharmapuri in Tamil Nadu. "Daddy was sharing jokes with us from Thrissur. We stopped to have food in Palakkad. I remember dozing off for some time and when I woke up, he was no more. Daddy always had concerns about me and was disturbed by what was going around," Shine told Manorama.

Chacko and his wife Maria Carmel have always been a strong source of support for Shine, who was first arrested in a drug addiction case in 2015. He was recently acquitted in the case but was arrested in another incident involving drugs. He was then admitted to rehab following a drug probe.

Shine and his family decided to travel by car as part of his de-addiction programme and began their journey from Kochi on Thursay. Shine, his mother and brother along with his makeup man and driver were also in the car when the incident took place on Friday. Shine suffered an arm injury while his mother has sustained spinal injuries. The family has arrived back in Thrissur, where Chacko's mortal remains have been shifted to the mortuary. Chacko's funeral is expected to take place once his daughters, Sumi and Riya, who are abroad return to Kerala.