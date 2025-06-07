Suresh Gopi visited fellow actor Shine Tom Chacko, who is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Thrissur following a recent car accident. During his visit, Suresh Gopi extended his condolences over the tragic death of Shine’s father, C.P. Chacko, and enquired about Shine’s health and ongoing treatment.

Speaking to the media after the visit, Suresh Gopi shared updates on the family's condition and the incident itself.

“Shine’s mother has not yet been informed about the father's death. Her condition is stable, with only minor injuries. I spoke to the doctors, and Shine's surgery will be conducted after the funeral rites are completed.

According to the information I received, a lorry hit the rear of their vehicle after the steering locked. The two people seated in the front were unharmed, but the three seated in the back, including Shine, were injured. His sisters are expected to arrive tonight, and the funeral will be held on Sunday afternoon.”

The tragic accident occurred on Friday morning around 7 a.m. near Palacode, close to Dharmapuri, on the Salem–Bengaluru National Highway. Shine Tom Chacko was travelling with his father, mother, brother, and a family aide en route to Bengaluru when their vehicle was struck.

All five passengers were rushed to the hospital immediately after the accident. Unfortunately, despite medical efforts, Shine’s father, C.P. Chacko, succumbed to his injuries. Shine and his mother sustained non-fatal injuries and are currently under medical care.