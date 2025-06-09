Veteran actor Jagadish has praised Asif Ali’s latest film ‘Aabhyanthara Kuttavaali’, saying that audiences are placing it among the year’s good films. He drew a comparison with Mammootty’s acclaimed film ‘Kaathal – The Core’, noting that both movies have earned appreciation not for their box office numbers, but for their content.

“‘Kaathal’ is a beautiful film. No one asked how many crores it made. We put it on the list of good films. The same goes for ‘Aabhyanthara Kuttavaali’. No one is going to discuss which crore club it enters — and that’s a good thing. Whatever the film earns, we are happy,” Jagadish said in a media interaction.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that the film tackles subjects that resonate with Indian realities. “‘Aabhyanthara Kuttavaali’ presents themes that are socially relevant and acceptable in the Indian context. Only a few films have the potential to make it to the so-called crore clubs. Maybe Asif Ali will reach the ‘superstar’ status one day. But right now, he’s not interested in that label — and neither are we. We prefer to call him a ‘super actor,’” Jagadish remarked.

‘Aabhyanthara Kuttavaali’ is written and directed by Sethunath Padmakumar and produced by Naisam Salam under the banner of Naisam Salam Productions. The film is being distributed by Dream Big Films in Kerala and Fars Films in the Gulf region.